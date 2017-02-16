KEY WEST
Upcycle/Recycle at Artisan Market Sunday
The Key West Artisan Market's Upcycle/Recycle Edition will be held Sunday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the parking lot at 1111 Eaton St.
Local artisans include culinary, textile, jewelry, wood, artists and crafters, curiosities, the Key West Writer’s Guild Author’s Nook, live music, beer, wine and food concessions. In addition, Dee Dee Green, with the City of Ke...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.