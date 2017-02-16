JAMES H. FELTON

Native Key Wester and longtime Tallahassee resident James H. Felton, 69, died at his home on Jan. 1, 2017.

Jim was the son of the late James and Wilma Felton, of Key West, and brother of the late Donald Felton, of Deltona.

He is survived by one nephew, D. Scott Felton, of Colorado, and one niece, Holli Brooks, of New Jersey. <...