Woman caught using stolen credit card
KEY LARGO — A 39-year-old woman accused of stealing and using another woman’s credit card information was arrested Monday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Michele Moser, of Key Largo, was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and use or possession of another person’s identification without their consent.
Moser works...
