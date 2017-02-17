1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6:10 having overslept myself, bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.45, thermometer 73, wind southwest 1, clouds 1. Read Law Register and Harper’s magazine.

1885: The 1885 Florida State Census showed Key West had a population of 13,558. The birthplaces of 4,871 were listed as Florida, 4,410 were born in Cuba a...