Florida Keys News
Friday, February 17, 2017
County teams open 2017 campaigns
BY J.W. COOKE Citizen Staff
jwcooke@keysnews.com

The preseason begins tonight for three of the Monroe County baseball squads with Key West and Marathon hosting a two-game series concluding Saturday, while Coral Shores hosts a doubleheader at Founders Park on Saturday.

“This is my last first game of the season, so I’m definitely excited,” said Key West senior Christian Luna.

Key West opens its 2017...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
