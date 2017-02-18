Key Largo man found guilty in child porn case

It took a Key West federal jury less than two hours to find a 38-year-old Key Largo man guilty on child porn charges this week.
Russell Hudson Cullen was initially charged in November with two counts of possession of child pornography, which each carry a maximum of 20 years imprisonment.
A new indictment, called a superseding indictment, filed this month ad...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.