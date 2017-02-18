1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:15 a.m. and walked on the beach. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 69.5, wind north northeast 3, clouds 2. Read Law Register and Harper’s magazine. P.M. Read Household Words and walked to South Beach by Porter’s Spring. Had a fire in the stove after night.
1924
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.