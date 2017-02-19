Florida Keys News
Sanctuary to hold 1st meeting of the year
The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will receive a detailed presentation on prop scaring in nearshore waters when it holds its first meeting of the year Tuesday.
Sanctuary Advisory Council scientist and flats guide Pete Freza will give the results of a study on propeller scars’ impact on seagrass and other sensitive marine habitats.
Last...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.