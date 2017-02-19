Florida Keys News
Sunday, February 19, 2017
Sanctuary to hold 1st meeting of the year
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will receive a detailed presentation on prop scaring in nearshore waters when it holds its first meeting of the year Tuesday.

Sanctuary Advisory Council scientist and flats guide Pete Freza will give the results of a study on propeller scars’ impact on seagrass and other sensitive marine habitats.

Last...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Key West Wildlife Center provides care for wild animals
Sunday, February 19, 2017
Conviction stands in child porn case
Sunday, February 19, 2017
Photographer sues booking website
Sunday, February 19, 2017
City calls bus parking lot a success
Saturday, February 18, 2017
Key Largo man found guilty in child porn case
Saturday, February 18, 2017
School district selects media rep
Saturday, February 18, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Habitat seeks 10 new homeowners
Sunday, February 19, 2017 -
Coast Guard cleared in death at sea
Saturday, February 18, 2017 -
City, county discuss ROGO swap
Friday, February 17, 2017 -
Navy: No drones for Key West
Thursday, February 16, 2017 -
Historic mahogany tree to remain
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 -
Fate of water storage bills uncertain
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 -