Woman loses $4K in tax scam
MARATHON — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary this time of year of crooks posing as the Internal Revenue Service to scam money. Such was a recent case in which a woman lost more than $4,000.
There were no suspects or arrests made as of Friday in the case.
A Marathon woman called the Sheriff’s Office on Tues...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.