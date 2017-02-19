JAMES H. NOLAND, SR.

James H. Noland, Sr., “007”, 90 years old, passed away peacefully in his home in Fruitland Park Florida on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born to the late Eula Mae Kynerd and Sam Hill Noland on Jan. 31, 1927 in Aberdeen, Mississippi.

James grew up in Alabama and Miami, served in the Army Air Force fr...