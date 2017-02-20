Citizen's Voice
“Just to be clear, the restaurants I called in about having much lower priced online menus all have them on their own website. This is commonplace and it needs to change. A popular pasta place’s online menu on their website is 30 percent less than the menu at the restaurant. The breakfast and lunch place’s menu by Hemingway House is 50 percent higher priced than online. There...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.