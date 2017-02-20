Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Light agenda for mid-week city meeting
A nonprofit community kitchen serving children and senior citizens will take center stage at Wednesday’s Key West City Commission meeting.
The Star of the Sea proposal aims to use the locker room building behind City Hall for a 10-year period on a $1-per-year lease in order to continue its outreach program that provides fresh and healthy meals to hundreds of Key West yo...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.