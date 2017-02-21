Florida Keys News
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
FWC dive team finds sunken boat
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's new dive team scored a win last week when members found a rental boat that sank in January, while training with side-scan radar in the Upper Keys. 

The 26-foot deck boat was offshore on Jan. 3 when it began to take on water, rolled over and sank near Molasses Reef off Key Largo. All four passengers were rescued and uninju...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Margo Ellis still teaching - and learning - lessons​
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Bank robber pleads guilty
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Credit card fraud suspects face nearly 30 years in prison
Monday, February 20, 2017
Key West man dies in scooter crash
Monday, February 20, 2017
Arraignment set in airport box cutter case
Monday, February 20, 2017
Light agenda for mid-week city meeting
Monday, February 20, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
City to consider another $1-a-year lease
Tuesday, February 21, 2017 -
Workshop to discuss Pulley Ridge
Monday, February 20, 2017 -
Habitat seeks 10 new homeowners
Sunday, February 19, 2017 -
Coast Guard cleared in death at sea
Saturday, February 18, 2017 -
City, county discuss ROGO swap
Friday, February 17, 2017 -
Navy: No drones for Key West
Thursday, February 16, 2017 -