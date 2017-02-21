Florida Keys News
FWC dive team finds sunken boat
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's new dive team scored a win last week when members found a rental boat that sank in January, while training with side-scan radar in the Upper Keys.
The 26-foot deck boat was offshore on Jan. 3 when it began to take on water, rolled over and sank near Molasses Reef off Key Largo. All four passengers were rescued and uninju...
