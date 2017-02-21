Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
FAMILIAR FACES: An ongoing series that looks at the people who make up our island community
Margo Ellis still teaching - and learning - lessons
Like most teachers, Margo Ellis knows — better than most students, even — how many school days remain until the blessed release of summertime.
“Seventy — work days, that is. But who’s counting?” Ellis said with a wry smile Monday, enjoying the Presidents’ Day holiday from her New Town home.
In fact, she’s counting down this year more...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.