Florida Keys News
Mosquito Control picks Stock Island for test release
The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has chosen south Stock Island as the site for a test release of lab-reared mosquitoes that could be used to battle its wild counterparts.
Mosquito district and representatives of the private company MosquitoMate plan to tour Stock Island today to choose a specific site on the small island, district spokeswoman Beth Ranson said.
