ISLAMORADA

Citizen critic to present film

"The History of Filming in the Keys" will be presented by syndicated film critic Shirrel Rhoades, who reviews movies for the Key West Citizen, as part of the Keys History and Discovery Center lecture series.

The presentation will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Keys History and Discovery Center in Islamorada.

Rhoades, a writer, publisher, p...