ISLAMORADA
Citizen critic to present film
"The History of Filming in the Keys" will be presented by syndicated film critic Shirrel Rhoades, who reviews movies for the Key West Citizen, as part of the Keys History and Discovery Center lecture series.
The presentation will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Keys History and Discovery Center in Islamorada.
Rhoades, a writer, publisher, p...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.