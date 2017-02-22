Florida Keys News
Marathon mulls mayor selection alternatives
BY Jill Zima Borski Free Press Contributor
MARATHON — The Marathon City Council last week discussed at length possible changes to the mayor and vice mayor selection process, and also weighed in on the community pool, Monroe County Tourist Development Council funds and code compliance options.
Councilman Steve Cook suggested basing the mostly honorary mayoral title on seniority and electoral popularity with a clear pas...
