INOCENTA HUECAS LAUKKANEN

Inocenta Huecas Laukkanen, 82, of Key West, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Lower Keys Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of John Curtis Laukkanen, of Key West.

Ino was born in Madrid, Spain on Feb. 1, 1935. She was the daughter of Estanislow and Simona.

Ino w...