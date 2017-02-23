1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 a.m. and walked on the beach, returned home and took a shower bath. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.46, thermometer 70, wind north northeast 2, hazy. Read papers. The steamer Star of the West came in at 6 p.m. Sent subscription to the Law magazine and Register for 1856 by registered letter.

