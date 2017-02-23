DESIREE YVONNE JOHNSON

Desiree Yvonne Johnson, 56, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

A viewing will take place Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. James First Missionary Baptist Church. A homegoing celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. at St. James First Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Derrick Anderson officiating.

