DESIREE YVONNE JOHNSON
Desiree Yvonne Johnson, 56, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.
A viewing will take place Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. James First Missionary Baptist Church. A homegoing celebration of life service will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. at St. James First Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Derrick Anderson officiating.
<...
