Teens to be prosecuted as adults
More charges are possible
Two 17-year-old Key West High School students accused of a home invasion robbery and beating early Sunday morning will be prosecuted as adults, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
Isaac Archer and Deon Bacon as well as co-defendant D’Monte Davis, 18, were charged with felony home invasion with a firearm or deadly weapon on Sunday.
