1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the salt ponds, returned home and took a shower bath. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.56, thermometer 70.5, wind north 3, clouds 2. The steamer Vanderbilt went out about 8 A.M. and towed the brig Huntress over the Northwest Bar. Sent by John Smith the Law Register and Law magazine for 1855 third vol...

