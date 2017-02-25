MONROE COUNTY

Alcohol screening kits available to parents through coalition

Parents can request free mouth swabs to determine if their child has been drinking alcohol through a program offered by the Monroe County Coalition.

As part of the No One’s House campaign to curb underage drinking, the coalition is offering Alco-Screen 02, a rapid, highly-sensitive saliva test strip that detects a blood alcohol level at or above .02 percent. The easy-to-use t...