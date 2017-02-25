Health

Spices can boost health and promote weight loss

By DANIEL REYNEN Citizen Columnist

Spices are one of the tools I suggest people try when they’re looking to lose weight. The easy way to make something taste better is to add salt, sugar or fat. But each of those options can cause problems.

Mixing spices in a dish perks up the flavor and turns something that might be healthy but boring, into food you want to eat. There’s also a secondary effect. Ma...