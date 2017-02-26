1852: Right Rev. Bishop Francis X. Gartland dedicated St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Duval Street. The first sermon was preached by Father Hunineq, a Belgian priest.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.43, thermometer 71, wind northerl...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.