1852: Right Rev. Bishop Francis X. Gartland dedicated St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Duval Street. The first sermon was preached by Father Hunineq, a Belgian priest.

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.43, thermometer 71, wind northerl...