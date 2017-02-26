KEY WEST

Williams short story contest offers prizes, publication as part of the birthday celebration

The Tennessee Williams Exhibit is holding a short story writing contest as part of the 106th birthday celebration of the 20th century American playwright and Key West resident.

Writers can submit a fictional short story, between 1,400 and 4,000 words, with a registration form before the Wednesday, March 8 deadline. Registration fee is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Publ...