Miami man charged with fleeing on motorcycle
MARATHON — A Miami man accused of driving 100 mph on U.S. 1 Wednesday morning while fleeing from multiple deputies on a motorcycle with a 17-year-old female Marathon High School student riding passenger was arrested, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Mendez Perez, 19, was charged with reckless driving and fleeing and eluding police...
