Florida Keys Business
Detect. Protect. Connect.
Hy-Tech Solutions is a powerful combination
By Mandy Miles Key West Citizen
Illuminate. Communicate. Integrate.
Life-saving and security systems, as well as network communication capabilities in a hotel, a school or a government building previously would have required an electrical contractor to hire four to six subcontractors, one for each specialty.
Now one company in Key West can do it all.
Raymond Vazquez, an electrical cont...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.