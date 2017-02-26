Florida Keys Business

Detect. Protect. Connect.

Hy-Tech Solutions is a powerful combination

Illuminate. Communicate. Integrate.

Life-saving and security systems, as well as network communication capabilities in a hotel, a school or a government building previously would have required an electrical contractor to hire four to six subcontractors, one for each specialty.

Now one company in Key West can do it all.

Raymond Vazquez, an electrical cont...