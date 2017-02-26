Florida Keys News
Sunday, February 26, 2017
Sheriff seeks answers on Wisteria Island
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

The Bureau of Land Management plans to hold a conference call with Sheriff Rick Ramsay on Wednesday to discuss the next steps in controlling people living on Wisteria Island and illegal behavior going on there. 

Ramsay was extremely critical of the Bureau of Land Management’s lack of urgency when it came to management of Wisteria Island and keeping people from livin...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
