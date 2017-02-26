Florida Keys News
Sheriff seeks answers on Wisteria Island
The Bureau of Land Management plans to hold a conference call with Sheriff Rick Ramsay on Wednesday to discuss the next steps in controlling people living on Wisteria Island and illegal behavior going on there.
Ramsay was extremely critical of the Bureau of Land Management’s lack of urgency when it came to management of Wisteria Island and keeping people from livin...
