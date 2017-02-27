Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
County seeks more information on dredging
Monroe County planners want more information before moving forward on a plan to dredge the canals and marina on Duck Key.
County planning staff held its first public meeting on the project on Tuesday during a Development Review Committee meeting. The meeting allows organizers of a development or other project to essentially pitch their projects and members of the public to comment...
