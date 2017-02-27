MONROE COUNTY

AARP Tax Aide available

Free federal income tax preparation and e-filing by AARP Tax Aide volunteers will be available through April 18 for middle- and low-income taxpayers at the following locations:

• Marathon Senior Center: Tuesdays, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Key Largo Library: Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Big Pine Senior Center: Thursdays...