MONROE COUNTY
AARP Tax Aide available
Free federal income tax preparation and e-filing by AARP Tax Aide volunteers will be available through April 18 for middle- and low-income taxpayers at the following locations:
• Marathon Senior Center: Tuesdays, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Key Largo Library: Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Big Pine Senior Center: Thursdays...
