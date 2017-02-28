KEY WEST
Utility doing helicopter ops
Keys Energy Services said Monday that a helicopter-based survey of the transmission line (tieline) is being conducted throughout the area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, March 3.
Residents should be aware of the helicopter flying near tieline poles along U.S. 1. Additionally, residents are advised to drive safely while this survey is in progress, and keep their focus on the r...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.