KEY WEST

Utility doing helicopter ops

Keys Energy Services said Monday that a helicopter-based survey of the transmission line (tieline) is being conducted throughout the area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, March 3.

Residents should be aware of the helicopter flying near tieline poles along U.S. 1. Additionally, residents are advised to drive safely while this survey is in progress, and keep their focus on the r...