JANICE H. PASSERA

Janice H. Passera, 89, of Lantana, Florida, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. She was born Dec. 21, 1927 in Claridon, Ohio, to John and Pauline (Wilson) Ward.

She was preceded in death by husbands George Keyes and Louis Passera.

Janice is survived by children Larry (Shannon) Bleil and Jeff (Tracy) Bleil, grandchildren; Kayla Bleil, T...