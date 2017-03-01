No mention of storage plan at Glades chat

TALLAHASSEE — Advocates of legislation calling for the purchase of 60,000 acres of land for Everglades water storage may not have liked what they heard — or didn’t hear — last week at the Florida House of Representatives’ Natural Resources and Public Lands Subcommittee meeting, headed by state Rep. Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo.

At the Feb. 22 meeting, state Rep. Matt Caldwell, R-North Fort Myers, and U.S. Congressman Francis Rooney, R-Naples, gave presentations on state policies and congressional actions, respectively, related to greater Everglades and Lake Okeechobee restoration.

With no reference to the headline-grabbing water reservoir companion bills circulating in the Florida Legislature, the subcommittee was told that completing the overall C-111 project would address part of Florida Bay’s water quality problems and moving forward with the Central Everglades Planning Project would help end the freshwater release problems in the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee Rivers and send more water south.

“What can we do to ensure that we get more fresh, clean water going south into Florida Bay to hopefully avoid the hypersalinity and seagrass die-off that we’ve seen and not just in years when we have rain but dry years as well?” Raschein asked Caldwell after his presentation.

Caldwell laid out what he believes is the two-pronged solution to solving the bay’s problems.

Regarding the eastern part of Florida Bay, Caldwell said the fix lies with the C-111 project and water that comes traditionally from Miami-Dade County.

“Continuing to push that project along and elevating its priority, getting it completed,” Caldwell said as part of the solution.

As for western Florida Bay, Caldwell said that area would be best helped by delivering more freshwater to Everglades National Park by raising additional portions of the Tamiami Trail, which serves as a dam between existing water reservoirs to the north and the park to the south.

During Rooney’s presentation, he said the Central Everglades Planning Project, a suite of projects on publicly-owned land, would send more water into the park and prevent Lake Okeechobee discharges into the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers.

Last summer, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency after toxic green algae overtook the St. Lucie waterways along Florida’s Treasure Coast due to freshwater releases from the lake.

And in the summer of 2015, freshwater-starved Florida Bay at the southern end of the Everglades suffered a massive seagrass die-off during a period of drought that wiped out a documented 22,000 acres in its northeastern portion.

Neither Caldwell nor Rooney suggested as a solution expediting the purchase of land in the Everglades Agricultural Area for water storage, a main focus of recently-filed Senate and House bills.None of the subcommittee members broached the subject, either.

The House followed the Senate’s lead earlier last month with the filing of a bill also calling on the state to purchase 60,000 acres of land south of Lake Okeechobee to store more freshwater for the Everglades and forestall harmful discharges from the lake to the east and west coasts.

The two bills, which are sponsored by Republican members of the Legislature, have received praise from environmental groups such as the Everglades Foundation and Islamorada-based Florida Bay Forever.

While the C-111 project, CEPP and water storage are all components of Everglades restoration, the two bills would require the state to take immediate action to acquire land for storage so the conveyance projects to the south can deliver more freshwater where it is needed.

Last Thursday, HB 761 began its climb through House review as it was referred to Raschein’s Natural Resources and Public Lands Subcommittee. No date had been set to discuss the bill as of Monday.

SB 10 is still in the Appropriations Subcommittee on the Environment and Natural Resources. It was approved 6-0 by the Senate Environmental Preservation and Conservation committee also earlier last month.

The regular legislative session begins on March 7 and concludes May 5.

Raschein, who has previously acknowledged more water storage is needed, was more circumspect recently as to whether she would support the proposed legislation to purchase agricultural land.

“We [the state] own many, many acres [north and south],” Raschein told the Free Press in February. “There is no silver bullet here, though.”

She said the House would first take a “watch and wait” approach in regard to the Senate bill. She said it was too early to forecast the likelihood of the House bill getting a full hearing.

Islamorada Councilman Mike Forster, a supporter of Raschein and president of Florida Bay Forever, said he had discussions with the representative after the Feb. 22 meeting, at which time Raschein reiterated that water storage is among her top priorities.

“She doesn’t want to jeopardize her other bills [that she’s focusing on] if she doesn’t have support from the rest of her party on this one,” Forster said.

