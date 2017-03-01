Report: About half struggle to make ends meet

MONROE COUNTY — Whether it’s working multiple jobs, having roommates, using informal childcare or all of the above, many Florida Keys residents have to struggle to get by financially.

A report released last week by the United Way of Florida says that almost half of Monroe County’s households are living at or below the necessary income threshold.

The non-profit’s ALICE — Asset, Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — report, which came out Feb. 22 and includes figures from 2015, shows that 46 percent, or 14,509 of the 31,391 households in the Keys, have difficulty making ends meet.

“It was a bit surprising that things haven’t gotten better than this post-recession,” United Way of the Florida Keys President Kate Bauer-Jones said. “A lot, as you can see, are still struggling here.”

The initial ALICE report from 2014, which included data from 2012, showed that 48 percent were having a tough time making a living here. While the percentage decreased between the two reports, the number of those struggling actually rose due to an increase in population in Monroe County, Bauer-Jones said.

For a single adult, the 2017 report says an annual income needs to be no less than $29,208 under the bottom-level ALICE “Household Survival Budget.” This accounts only for rent or mortgage payments, transportation, food and basic health care, among a few other items. It doesn’t include any excess spending such as eating out or saving money.

For a household of four under the same budget, which is made up of two adults, one preschooler and one infant, it would take no less than $68,952 annually just to get by, according to the report.

“This is not enough,” Monroe County Social Services Senior Director Sheryl Graham said of the two figures.

Her department, through taxpayer dollars and state and federal funding, provides financial assistance to eligible residents during times of hardship for items such as a past due electrical bill or a medical prescription that needs filling.

Graham, over the past 11 years she has been in her position, said she has seen the number seeking assistance gradually rise.

According to the newest ALICE report, Stock Island has the most residents struggling to get by financially in relation to its population, at 66 percent, followed by Marathon at 56 percent and Tavernier at 54 percent.

Statewide, according to ALICE, 2.2 million households in 2015 were living at or below the poverty line as outlined by the non-profit. Monroe County had the highest cost of living in Florida and was used as an example multiple times throughout the 300-plus page report.

United Way of Florida began compiling this ALICE data due to what it believes was a large discrepancy in poverty levels across state lines. Bauer-Jones said these federal numbers were initially established in the mid-1960s and the formula to calculate them hasn’t been updated since, such as including childcare in a family’s budget.

Federal poverty levels compared to what are found in the ALICE report are significantly lower, $11,770 annually for an individual and $24,250 annually for a family, respectively, but don’t take into account the cost-of-living difference in areas across the U.S. Bauer-Jones noted that a one-bedroom apartment in the Midwest is obviously going to be a lot cheaper than one in the Keys.

Many find themselves, or at least know of someone, having a difficult time covering basic expenses in the Keys. Bauer-Jones spoke of a professional friend who owns her own business but still has to rely on a roommate to make ends meet each month.

And the future may continue to be bleak.

“I don’t think the housing situation is going to get better [in the Keys], so the numbers likely won’t improve here [drastically],” Bauer-Jones said.

To view the full United Way of Florida report, visit uwof.org/alice.

