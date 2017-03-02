Police: Man arrested for hate crime

A North Carolina man accused of a hate crime and aggravated battery after allegedly hitting a gay man’s bicycle with his rental scooter last week on Duval Street was arrested Wednesday morning in that state.
Brandon Ray Davis, 30, of Richlands, North Carolina, was arrested by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and will be extradited to Key West for...
