KEY WEST
Utility Board goes to D.C.
The Utility Board traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to meet with members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate to discuss issues relevant to the public power sector and Keys Energy Services customers. The meetings were part of the annual American Public Power Association Legislative Rally.
The APPA Legislative Rally allows utility representatives to converge on...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.