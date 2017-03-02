Man arrested on child abuse charges
KEY LARGO — A 23-year-old Miami Gardens man accused of driving recklessly with a baby inside the vehicle was arrested in Key Largo early Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Tevin Gamble was charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanor obstruction by disguise.
Gamble was driving southbound through the Upper Keys with the...
