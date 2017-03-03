Florida Keys News
Friday, March 3, 2017
N.C. man officially charged with hate crime
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
Prosecutors formally charged a North Carolina man with a hate crime Thursday who stands accused of spouting anti-gay slurs at two bicyclists last week, one of whom he hit with his rental scooter, according to the State Attorney’s Office. 

Brandon Ray Davis, 30, of Richlands, North Carolina, was formerly charged with first-degree felony aggravated battery with a deadly we...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
