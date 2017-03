The Duncan Auto Frozen Tundra came back from a two-goal deficit against the Check Electric Lightning to knot the contest 4-4 late in a Southernmost Hockey Club Under-12 game.

James Wrazen got things going for the Frozen Tundra with his first of two goals at 9:19 in the second period.

Check Electric tied the match with 3:22 remaining in the period on Zane Jackson’...