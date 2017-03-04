KEY WEST
Concert benefits music program
Local singer-songwriter Howard Livingston will hold a special concert on March 8, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., to benefit the Bahama Village Music Program.
The event will be held on the beach at the Pier House, and will feature an opening performance by the BVMP Joyful Voices Choir at 5 p.m.
A $10 donation is recommended at the door, and the event includes a raff...
