1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 a.m. and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.62, thermometer 80, wind north northwest 3, in a thick fog for the last few minutes. Had a wet cloth round my throat last night and well this morning except throat and teeth. Received from J.B. Browne my fee in the case of the bark George Thomas $12....

