KEY WEST
District 2 meeting Monday, March 6
City Commissioner Sam Kaufman is hosting a District II community meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 6.
The meeting will be held in the City Hall Commissioner Chambers at 1300 White St.
The open forum will include discussions of affordable housing initiatives, safer streets for cyclists and transportation issues including the car-free Key West campaign.
O...
