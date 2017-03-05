Asks for business plan for fish house
Asks for business plan for fish house
County Commissioners, before you buy the fish house on Stock Island, what is your business plan?
Some questions:
1) Will the docks and land be “free” to the fishermen?
2) If not, then what will be the charge per square foot of land and or the dock space assigned to each boat?
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.