Sunday, March 5, 2017
Asks for business plan for fish house

Asks for business plan for fish house

County Commissioners, before you buy the fish house on Stock Island, what is your business plan? 

Some questions:

1) Will the docks and land be “free” to the fishermen? 

2) If not, then what will be the charge per square foot of land and or the dock space assigned to each boat?

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Letters
Amphitheater needs another, closer look
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
This non-meat eater will eat iguana
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A back-row seat from the amphitheater
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
City should protect historic trees
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Grateful for assistance from KWFD EMTs
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Help amend the CDA
Thursday, February 9, 2017