Historic Bahama Village church vandalized
KEY WEST — Police are investigating an incident of vandalism of a Bahama Village church that occurred last month, according to an incident report.
There were no reported arrests or suspects listed as of Friday.
Police were called to Cornish Memorial AME Zion Church, 702 Whitehead St., after the pastor found two plaques were vandalized with what...
