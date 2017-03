GEORGE LICIS

George Licis, 83, was peacefully called home to his heavenly father on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Key West, Florida. By his side for 60 years, he is survived by his wife, Jacqueline.

Born April 16, 1933, in Riga, Latvia to Nikolai and Anna Licis, George lived his childhood in Latvia, Poland, and Germany during a turbulent time of Russian and German occupat...