Florida Keys News
Monday, March 6, 2017
Man accused of murder wants bail
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

A 47-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Marathon man in the stomach with a shotgun in December wants to be given a reasonable bail, but prosecutors are opposing the move. 

Gary Charles Moore II, of Marathon, was charged with felony second-degree murder, which carries a maximum punishment of life in state prison upon conviction. 

County Judge Rut...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Transient rental fines vary widely
Monday, March 6, 2017 -
Cottage renovation creates rift
Sunday, March 5, 2017 -
Keys still struggle with wastewater
Saturday, March 4, 2017 -
County leaders meet with lawmakers
Friday, March 3, 2017 -
Police: Man arrested for hate crime
Thursday, March 2, 2017 -
State formally charges teens
Wednesday, March 1, 2017 -