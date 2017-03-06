MONROE COUNTY
Sheriff honors employees of the year
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recently held its Employee of the Year award ceremony in Marathon. The five award winners are from all areas of the Sheriff’s Office — law enforcement, corrections, support, reserves and the explorer program.
The Employees of the Year are chosen from all of those who received one of the Sheriff’s Employee of the Quarter awa...
