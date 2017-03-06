Vehicle owner finds burglar asleep in his car

STOCK ISLAND — The owner of a sport utility vehicle found a 39-year-old man had broken a window and then fallen asleep inside the vehicle last week, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Geib, 39, was charged with criminal mischief, burglary, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The owner of the 1995 Chevy Blazer parked...