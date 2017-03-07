KEY WEST
Biologist to speak at Key West Garden Club
The Florida Keys Audubon Society will continue its speaker series on Wednesday, March 8, with Kate Watts, the lead wildlife biologist at the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Complex.
Watts will give a talk entitled “From Zapata to Duval Street — A Look into the Captivating Life of the White-crowned Pigeon.” She’ll be discussing the life history, distri...
